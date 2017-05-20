Badge officially retired for fallen Ohio officer

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, right, speaks at a news-conference Tuesday, Jan.24, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland officials have identified the police officer killed in a hit-and-run on an interstate as Patrolman David Fahey. Fahey was helping Lakewood police and firefighters Tuesday morning after an accident involving a firetruck and a van on Interstate 90 when he was struck. A Cleveland police union official says Fahey was setting up flares at the time. (Mark Gillespie/AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police have retired the badge of an officer who was fatally struck on a freeway while setting down flares.

Several family members gathered to honor David Fahey Jr. during a ceremony earlier this week. Fahey’s brother is an active Cleveland police officer, and both his mother and father worked in the department.

Jackie Ketterer says she received a letter from President Donald Trump offering condolences for the death of her son.

Fahey inherited his badge from his stepfather. His badge is the 116th added to a fallen officer memorial case.

The officer was assisting at a crash scene on Interstate 90 when he was struck by a car in January.

The driver was eventually arrested is facing charges for aggravated vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident.

