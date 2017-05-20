Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Published:
Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer (AP photos)

NEW YORK (AP/WCMH) — Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer will leave “Saturday Night Live” following this weekend’s season finale after a combined 16 seasons on the NBC variety show.

Deadline.com reports Moynihan is bowing out after CBS picked up the pilot for “Me, Myself & I,” a sitcom starring Moynihan and John Larroquette. The site also reports Bayer is leaving, but has not yet announced why.

Moynihan has been on the show for nine years is the second-longest tenured member of the “SNL” cast behind Kenan Thompson. His best known recurring character is Drunk Uncle, who shows up to tell stories on the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. He has also voiced characters in the animated films “The Secret Life of Pets,” ”Inside Out” and “Monsters University.”

Some of Bayer’s best-known characters in her seven-year stint on the show include Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy and Rachel from “Friends.”

