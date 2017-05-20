RANKIN, PA (KRON/WCMH) — Shocking surveillance video shows a school employee in Pennsylvania lifting a student off the ground by his neck.

Joseph Golden III is now facing charges for the incident. According to WTAE, Golden is a behavior specialist at Rankin Promise, a school for children with behavioral issues, in the Woodland Hills school district.

Surveillance video shows the 13-year-old boy’s feet dangling as he was lifted off the ground and then carried down the hallway.

Golden is now charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

Patrick Thomassy, Golden’s lawyer, said the incident happened after the boy repeatedly disobeyed instructions and that Golden was just doing his job.

“The kid didn’t go to the hospital, he didn’t go to the doctor’s, he told the principal he wasn’t hurt. This isn’t simple assault,” Thomassy said. “This young man left class two or three times. He returned two or three times. And then, you know, the kid finally just says, ‘I’m gonna do what I want.'”

Golden is on suspension right now, but school officials have vowed to fire him based on the video of the incident.