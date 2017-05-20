Doctor, nurses charged in California with child sexual abuse

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.

Watsonville police Capt. Jorge Zamora said Thursday that Dr. James Kohut, Emily Stephens and Rashel Brandon have been arrested and charged with sex crimes with children.

Zamora said the children have been placed in protective custody. It was unclear if the suspects are represented by lawyers.

Zamora said investigators were given a video they say shows the abuse and was recorded in a nearby hotel.

Zamora declined to discuss relationships among the defendants and children.

Watsonville is 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

