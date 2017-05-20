COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A sea of pink will be making its way through the streets of downtown Columbus today for the 25th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

The capital city is home to the biggest Race for the Cure in the country. Komen Columbus has raised more than $33 million in its 24-year history, providing funds to attack breast cancer on all fronts.

Thousands of breast cancer survivors will be celebrated today. Organizers with the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure say they hope to raise $500,000 for breast cancer research during this year’s 5K run and walk.

The Survivor Ceremony starts at 8am and the race kicks off at 8:45am on Front Street just south of Long Street. If you plan on parking downtown for the race, event organizers encourage attendees to arrive at least an hour before the start of the race in order to secure a parking spot.

Check out the Course Map for the Race tomorrow morning here! #CbusRFTC pic.twitter.com/Xf9fpIdviu — KomenColumbus (@KomenColumbus) May 19, 2017

Several downtown streets will be closed this morning, but they should all reopen by 12pm. The affected streets are:

Broad Street between High and Third streets

High Street between Broad and Town streets

Front Street between Broad and Spring streets