One dead in crash in Dublin; Riverside Drive closed at Hard Road

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — The city of Dublin says Riverside Drive is closed in both directions at Hard Road due to a three-vehicle fatal crash Saturday afternoon.

One person died in the crash, and there are no other injuries. The crash happened shortly after 3pm.

The intersection is expected to be closed into Saturday evening. Drivers may use Summit View to Sawmill Road as an alternate route, according to City of Dublin senior public information officer Lindsay Weisenauer.

