Slain Kirkersville police chief to be laid to rest

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Today, mourners will say their final goodbyes to Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario.

The 36-year-old was killed in the line of duty just over a week ago when a gunman opened fire behind a nursing home in Kirkersville.

Friends and family gathered Friday night to reflect on DiSario’s legacy in the community. Later this morning, they will gather at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene to lay DiSario to rest.

DiSario’s body was brought to the church in a processional from downtown Columbus Friday afternoon. Countless law enforcement officers participated, and civilians lined the streets to pay their respects.

DiSario leaves behind six children and an expectant wife.

The funeral service will begin at 10am today. The interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on the 6400 block of High Street in Lockbourne.