REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Authorities on scene say two people were transported after a fire in Reynoldsburg Saturday evening.

It happened around 5:28pm. Fire and EMS were called to the area of 7179 Feather Court on the report of a residential fire.

Authorities on scene tell NBC4 that two were taken to local hospitals. They were transported for smoke inhalation.

No other information was immediately available.