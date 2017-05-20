U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gerald Bunger

Bunger is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.

Bunger is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Jacob Crisp

Crisp is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for supervised release violation.

Crisp is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Melanie Featherston

Featherston is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.

Featherston is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Shawn McKarn

McKarn is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

McKarn is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.