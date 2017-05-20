VIDEO: Rocker Chris Cornell honored during Rock on the Range tribute

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Concert-goers at Rock on the Range were able to view a special tribute to Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell Friday night.

The grunge rock musician was found dead at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel Wednesday night after performing at a concert. Cornell was 52 years old.

Soundgarden was scheduled to perform at Rock on the Range before Cornell passed. Instead, mourning fans were able to see a photo and video montage of Cornell while Stone Sour and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and Stone Sour guitarist Christan Martucci performed Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” and Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike” in honor of Cornell. The band Live also performed Audioslave’s “I Am the Highway” in Cornell’s honor during their set just before the tribute.