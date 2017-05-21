Accident closes Interstate 71 north

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed between North Broadway Street and Morse Road due to an accident involving a car and a tractor trailer.

The accident happened around 4:53am Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, rescue crews are working to extract people from the vehicles involved.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. It is unknown how long I-71 will be closed.

Reporter Tyler Carter is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 5am.

