Accident closes Interstate 71 north

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed between North Broadway Street and Morse Road due to an accident involving a car and a tractor trailer.

The accident happened around 4:53am Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, rescue crews are working to extract people from the vehicles involved.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. It is unknown how long I-71 will be closed.

Reporter Tyler Carter is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 5am.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s