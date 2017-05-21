Family seeks justice after mother of four gunned down in 2015

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than two years after she was gunned down outside her home, investigators are searching for new information in the death of an east Columbus mother of four.

A suspect was charged in the death of Jerri Glenn’s murder after she was found dead on April 22, 2015. But a jury found Nishawn Glenn-Coulverson not guilty on a charge of murder, leaving Glenn’s murder unsolved.

Police were alerted to the crime at about 6:45am, just after Glenn and her children left their Winter Park Lane home to head to school. While they were sitting in the vehicle, a man came up to the car and fired several shots at them.

Glenn was struck as the man fled on foot. Medics pronounced Glenn dead at the scene a short time later.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask at the time of the shooting.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

