JACKSONVILLE, FL (WFLA) – A Florida woman who was severely burned by a cup of Starbucks coffee in 2014 was awarded over $100,000 for her injuries on Thursday.

Joanne Mogavero, 43, was at a Starbucks drive-thru window in Jacksonville when she sustained first and second-degree burns on her mid-section after a lid popped off of her venti-sized coffee, sending the scalding 190-degree beverage into her lap, according to Morgan & Morgan attorneys who represented her.

Mogavero’s lawsuit said the lid “was either not attached properly or was defective.” Her attorneys argued Starbucks should warn its customers the lids can pop off.

According to a statement from Morgan & Morgan, a Starbucks representative testified during the trial that the company receives about 80 complaints each month about issues regarding to cups leaking or lids popping off.

A jury awarded Mogavero $15,000 to cover her medical bills and an additional $85,000 for pain and disfigurement.