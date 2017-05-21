Max’s Mission: Meet Vaughn, a 1-year-old cocker spaniel rescue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max met Vaughn, a 1-year-old cocker spaniel who was found in Pickerington. The family who found Vaughn weren’t able to keep him, so they took him to Columbus Cocker Rescue.

Vaughn is a wonderful, loving dog in good health. He loved playing with Max, and he loves showing his affection with kisses. Vaughn would do best in a home with a fenced-in yard. He would also thrive living with a family who has another dog.

Vaughn is calm and has a great temperament. Other dogs and people don’t bother him, but his rescuers aren’t sure how he would do with cats and young children.

If you think your home would be a great fit for Vaughn, you can fill out the adoption forms online at www.columbuscocker.org. If you’re not ready to adopt but would like to foster a dog, you can also fill out the forms online.

For more information about Max’s Mission, you can follow Hattie on Facebook.