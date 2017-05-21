More than 210,000 pounds of hot dogs recalled over possible metal contamination

CINCINNATI (WFLA/WCMH) — More than 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dogs are being recalled because they could be contaminated with metal.

The beef franks impacted by the recall are 14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a use-by date of August 19, 2017, and 16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

Products under the recall have “EST. 296” printed on the side of the packages.

John Morrell and Co., a company based in Cincinnati, received three complaints of metal objects in the product packages. There have been no reports of injury or reaction after eating the product.

If you have the product at home, you should throw it away or return it to the store you bought it from.

If you have any questions, click here for contact information.