NBC4’s Jerod Smalley wins AP Award for coverage at Rio Olympics

By and Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — NBC4 sports director Jerod Smalley won first place at the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors broadcast competition for his sports coverage at the Rio Olympics.

Jerod traveled to Rio several days before the opening ceremony and provided coverage of the Olympics every day, with special emphasis on central Ohio’s athletes.

Photographer Alex Smith took second place in the “Best Photographer” category, and photographer Jason Dille took second place in the “Best Use of Photography” category.

NBC4 took second place in the “Best Spot News Coverage” category for our reports on the terror attack on Ohio State’s campus in November of 2016.

Twenty-three broadcast stations submitted 311 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and weather reporting as well as features, documentaries and photography from 2016.

Entries were judged by broadcasters from Michigan Public Radio, Ann Arbor, Michigan and WGHN-FM, Grand Haven, Michigan, Radio; KATV, Little Rock, Arkansas and WJFW-TV, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Television II; and KDKA-TV, Pittsburgh and KFMB-TV, San Diego, Television I.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s