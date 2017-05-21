Pickaway Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman found dead

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a father says he found his daughter injured on the floor on Friday afternoon shortly before 3pm.

The father said he had started CPR. Pickaway Township EMS, sheriff’s deputies, and Sheriff Robert Radcliff responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Shoshoni Drive.

The 22-year-old victim was transported to Berger Hospital and pronounced dead. The PCSO says she appears to be the victim of a gunshot wound.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pickaway Co. Sheriff’s Office at 740-477-6000.

