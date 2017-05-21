Some Brice residents want to see ‘speed trap’ village shut down

BRICE, OH (WMCH) — Some residents of a small southeastern Franklin County town say they want to see the village of Brice go. Some say there is no need for the tiny village if it’s going to be known for being a “speed trap.” Now, a local group is urging state legislators to shut down the village.

“It’s just a money maker for this little village,” said resident Diana Bunting.

Bunting is talking about what she and others call the “Brice speed trap.”

Motorists driving through the village of Brice must take their foot off that accelerator if they don’t want to be slapped with a $125 fine. Drivers must adjust to a 25mph speed limit when entering into the village.

But it’s the hidden traffic cameras, sometimes in a barrel or flower pot, placed by village officers that may be the ones clocking divers over the speed limit.

Brice Police Chief Bud Bauchmoyer says cameras enforcement is for safety reasons, sometimes ticketing more than 50 violators a day. With narrow roads throughout the village, pulling violators over can be dangerous.

“The camera program eliminates the traffic stops,” said Brice Police Chief Bud Bauchmoyer.

“There is a lot of traffic. Last traffic survey that we know of says 30,000 cars a day go through here,” said Bauchmoyer

Speed and red light cameras aren’t illegal in Ohio, as long as an officer is nearby.

But Bunting and many others say the system is a way to cash in on money.

“We are working on House Bill 125.”

Sponsored by Representative Hearcel Craig, this bill would cap civil traffic fines in municipalities that don’t have a mayor’s court.

“I think it really needs annexed into the county,” said Bunting.

Bunting says she would like to see the village become unincorporated, just like the village of New Rome did in 2004.

Law enforcement say there is only one lesson to be learned.

“If you don’t like getting tickets, don’t speed in my village,” said Bauchmoyer.