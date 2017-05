DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — The two children allegedly shot by their mother died from their injuries Sunday night, WDTN reports.

A represenative from Dayton Children’s Hospital said 8-year-old Kamora and 6-year-old Kenton both died early in the evening.

The hospital confirmed the two were on life support while they were in the hospital.

Claudia Helton has bee charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and four counts of felonious assault.