Vice Pres. Pence tells Wright-Patterson Air Force Base big hike in defense money coming

By and Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP/WDTN) — Vice President Mike Pence is telling military members at a base in Ohio that the Trump administration’s budget coming out next week will include the largest increase in defense spending since the days of Ronald Reagan.

Pence made a stop Saturday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

He says President Donald Trump is dedicated to making sure the military has the resources and training it deserves to accomplish its missions.

Trump has made fighting terrorism a top priority, and his overall budget outline calls for significant increases in military spending.

Pence says the nation will not rest until it defeats the Islamic State.

Earlier in the day, urged graduating students at a Pennsylvania college to become leaders and cited Trump’s “leadership and perseverance.”

