Victim identified in fatal Riverside Drive crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash that happened on Riverside Drive Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 3pm on Saturday on Riverside Drive at Hard Road. According to Dublin Police, 20-year-old Ryan M. Groves of Columbus was killed in the crash.

Detectives with the Dublin Police Department continue to investigate the accident.

Officers say there were no other injuries reported.

