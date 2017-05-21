Witness video shows moments before deputy-involved shooting in road rage incident

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) –NBC4 received video from a witness of the moments leading up to a deputy-involved shooting Saturday night on I-270.

Investigators say this all stemmed from a road rage incident.

Devin Andrews says he was traveling from a baby shower with his fianceé when he saw traffic on I-270 at a standstill.

Then, he says he saw one car continue to ram into an SUV. He said he believes the driver of the SUV was trying to get away from the incident, even driving through a grass median. He goes on to say once sheriff’s deputies arrived, the car makes a U-turn in the middle of I-270 and rams the SUV again.

In the video Andrews provided to NBC4, you see the deputy holding something in his hand and pointing it at the driver. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t comment about what exactly happened.