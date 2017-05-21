VIDEO: Mom of 4 sets world hamburger-eating record

RALEIGH (WCMH) — A 100-pound mother of 4 beat her own world record at the World Hamburger Eating Championship in Raleigh on Saturday.

Molly Schuyler of Nebraska demolished a 7-decker cheeseburger, some fries, and a 20-ounce soda in 1:37 at the competition. That totals to 5.7 pounds of food. She was the only woman in a field of 13.

Schuyler set a record last year with a finishing time of 1:57.

The conest was sponsored by North Carolina-based chain Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries. A representative from the company said Schuyler spent the night in her rental car the night before so as not to cut into her $2,500 winnings. The rep also said Schuyler “swears she would bury Joey Chestnut in the competition.”

