Woman arrested in bomb scare says object was an alarm clock

SHORT PUMP, Va. (AP) – A Virginia woman accused of having a fake explosive device that set off a bomb scare in a grocery store parking lot says the object was a novelty alarm clock she bought at a garage sale.

Daphne Page was arrested Friday after someone spotted the device in the back seat of her car in Short Pump. Authorities used a robot to remove the object from the vehicle.

Page was charged with the manufacture, possession or use of explosives. The statute that includes the manufacture and possession of hoax devices.

The 52-year-old told The Richmond-Times Dispatch that the object was a clock designed to look like a bundle of dynamite that she bought for $1. She said she didn’t realize it would scare people, calling it an “obvious fake.”

