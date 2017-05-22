Ariana Grande backup dancers from Ohio okay after Manchester explosion

By Published:
Brian and Scott Nicholson (Facebook)

MANCHESTER, England (WCMH) – Brian and Scott Nicholson are backup dancers and choreographers for Ariana Grande.

NBC4’s Katie Ferrell actually went to high school and was in show choir with the twins from Strongsville, just outside of Cleveland. Katie spoke with the twins’ sister Monday night.

She said Brian and Scott performed at the concert and are safe. She said they are shaken up, but okay.

They were evacuated with the dancers and crew and were able to call family to let them know they were okay while they were leaving.

There has been an outpouring of support for the brotherts online.

Brian and Scott graduatedfrom Strongsville High School in 2003 and have been on tour with Ariana Grande for years.

Ariana Grande is on the European leg for her current tour. The tour made a stop in Columbus back in March.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s