Boy dies after stepping into puddle with downed power line

LAREDO, TX (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old Texas boy died from electrocution after stepping into a puddle containing a downed power line during a storm that brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds to Laredo.

Laredo police spokesman Joe E. Baeza said Aldo Jordani Rojas died Sunday.

Corinne Stern, the Webb County medical examiner, said Monday that the death is being ruled accidental. Stern says it appears the puddle became electrified.

Baeza says their investigation will include trying to determine when the line came down.

The storm damaged roofs, downed trees and caused power outages. Some area schools were closed Monday.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said effects of the storm caused operations to be temporarily suspended at the World Trade Bridge, which is only for commercial traffic between the U.S. and Mexico.

