‘Bully’ mocks man with cerebral palsy before sucker punching him

WEST CHESTER, PA (AP) – A Pennsylvania man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.

Barry Baker (West Chester Police)

Police in West Chester are charging 29-year-old Barry Robert Baker Jr. of Coatesville with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct for an attack captured on the store’s security cameras.

The footage shot at 2:30 a.m. on May 10 shows a man police say is Baker mocking the victim before punching him in the face without warning, then abruptly leaving the parking lot.

The local police chief calls Baker’s actions appalling. The local district attorney says he’s a bully.

“The defendant’s actions in this case are appalling,” West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn told NBC Philadelphia. “You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that.”

Baker’s lawyer, Francis Connor Miller, didn’t immediately return a phone message left late Monday.

Court records indicate Baker posted $2,500 cash bail Monday.

