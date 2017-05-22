Counselors available to students at Columbus high school after teen drowns in quarry

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Grief counselors will be available at Columbus Alternative High School Monday, after a 15-year-old student drowned in Marion over the weekend.

Marion City police said Shavon Reid, 15, of Columbus drowned after diving off a cliff at Quarry Park Saturday afternoon.

Police said a group of juveniles were jumping off cliffs when one of them began to experience difficulties and yelled for help. A friend immediately called 911.

Crews searched for three hours before recovering Reid’s body. His body was taken to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

According to social media pages for the school, Reid was a student at Columbus Alternative High School. The school posted that grief counselors would be available for students on Monday.

An online fundraising page for Reid’s family has raised more than $8,000.

