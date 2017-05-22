Dash camera videos of Kirkersville shooting released

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Licking County judge has released the dash camera videos of the day Thomas Hartless opened fire at a Kirkersville nursing home, killing three others before taking his own life.

The video shows the frantic moments when police were searching for Hartless.

“Where is the suspect? Where is he?” an officer asks in the video.

It’s clear that time is of the essence.

The video turns more emotional as Deputy Shuster is heard performing chest compressions in hopes of saving Chief Steven Eric DiSario’s life.

“Come on, buddy. Come on, stay with me. Come on,” Shuster said.

While this was happening, authorities said deputies rushed inside to the Pine Kirk Care nursing home, desperately trying to find Hartless.

Authorities said it was too late: Hartless had already killed his girlfriend Marlina Medrano and her co-worker Cindy Krantz.

Sgt. John Ponish hopes those who see the video respect the fact that working in law enforcement is a very dangerous job at times. He said that even with the dangers, the job is worth it because he gets to help keep people safe.

“Day to day, you kind of learn not to think about that. [You] put it in the back of your head that I might not be coming home tonight,” said Ponish.

