Fire officials working to get bear out of tree in Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Imagine looking out a window of your home and seeing a bear standing in your yard, looking at you.

That’s what happened to a Winter Haven resident who took some photos of the bear.

The bear has people living in the Winter Haven neighborhood on alert.

Winter Haven police say the bear was seen in the neighborhood around Drexel Avenue in Lake Elbert. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are monitoring the area.

They say the bear has not been aggressive.

If you see the bear, do not approach it, call 911 or FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

FWC says that bears are attracted to neighborhoods that allow access to food sources – such as garbage, pet food and birdseed – and will quickly learn to associate homes and businesses with getting an easy meal.

Bears that become too comfortable around people are more likely to be killed by collisions with vehicles, by someone takingan illegal action or by FWC to address a public safety risk.