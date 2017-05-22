Freelance writer draws wrath of internet after making Manchester joke

(WCMH) – A freelance writer has earned the wrath of Twitter after making a joke at the expense of the people who died after a Manchester Ariana Grande concert.
David Leavitt, whose verified Twitter account lists him as a freelance writer for CBS, AXS, Yahoo!, and Examiner, published the following tweets shortly after the news of the explosion in Manchester broke:
The response from other Twitter users was swift.
Leavitt later added a tweet asking ‘Too soon?’ before apologizing for his insensitivity in another tweet.