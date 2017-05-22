Freelance writer draws wrath of internet after making Manchester joke

(WCMH) – A freelance writer has earned the wrath of Twitter after making a joke at the expense of the people who died after a Manchester Ariana Grande concert.

David Leavitt, whose verified Twitter account lists him as a freelance writer for CBS, AXS, Yahoo!, and Examiner, published the following tweets shortly after the news of the explosion in Manchester broke:

MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

The response from other Twitter users was swift.

@David_Leavitt They say scum rises to the top. Proof positive it sinks to the bottom. — Richard Collins (@coyoterex) May 23, 2017

Donald Trump: I'm the most repugnant person in the world!

David Leavitt: Hold my beer… https://t.co/iL8i8RFrll — Sarah (@thetigersez) May 23, 2017

Leavitt later added a tweet asking ‘Too soon?’ before apologizing for his insensitivity in another tweet.

Sorry 4 offending. Didn't realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017