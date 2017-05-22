Jack Nicklaus talks about history, future of Memorial Tournament

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the 42nd straight year, the world’s best golfers are coming to the Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament.

That tournament all started with a vision from the Golden Bear himself, Jack Nicklaus.

Arguably the greatest golfer ever, he has helped make Columbus a golf destination. As a result of the Memorial Tournament, Dublin grew into one of America’s most prominent suburbs.

The idea started at a place Jack knows quite well, Augusta.

Jack Nicklaus recently sat down with sports director Jerod Smalley to talk about the roots and the future of the Bear’s vision. Watch that interview tonight at 6 on NBC4.