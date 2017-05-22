Jack Nicklaus talks about history, future of Memorial Tournament

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the 42nd straight year, the world’s best golfers are coming to the Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament.

That tournament all started with a vision from the Golden Bear himself, Jack Nicklaus.

Arguably the greatest golfer ever, he has helped make Columbus a golf destination. As a result of the Memorial Tournament, Dublin grew into one of America’s most prominent suburbs.

The idea started at a place Jack knows quite well, Augusta.

