Little Big Shots: A pair of American Ninja Warriors

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots have some big dreams. They both hope to become part of the national phenomenon that is “American Ninja Warrior”.

Jason Villalobos, 11, and Ayden Benishek, 12, have been training at the Movement Lab Ohio for one year, learning all the different obstacles that are used on the hit NBC show.

Villalobos and Benishek are fortunate to learn from one of the more popular competitors on the show in Michelle Warnky, a co-owner of the gym where they train. Warnky, a Worthington native, is among one of the most successful women to participate on the show.

It will be a while before the two pre-teens are allowed to compete for the title of “American Ninja Warrior”. Competitors must be 21 years old to participate. For now though, they continue to get stronger, faster and smarter on the obstacles.

To check out their skills, watch the video above!

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s