Little Big Shots: A pair of American Ninja Warriors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots have some big dreams. They both hope to become part of the national phenomenon that is “American Ninja Warrior”.

Jason Villalobos, 11, and Ayden Benishek, 12, have been training at the Movement Lab Ohio for one year, learning all the different obstacles that are used on the hit NBC show.

Villalobos and Benishek are fortunate to learn from one of the more popular competitors on the show in Michelle Warnky, a co-owner of the gym where they train. Warnky, a Worthington native, is among one of the most successful women to participate on the show.

It will be a while before the two pre-teens are allowed to compete for the title of “American Ninja Warrior”. Competitors must be 21 years old to participate. For now though, they continue to get stronger, faster and smarter on the obstacles.

