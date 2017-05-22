Man shot by sheriff’s deputy charged in road rage incident on I-270

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OHIO (WCMH) – A 32-year-old man is facing felonious assault and assault on a police officer charges after a road rage incident on I-270 on Saturday.

Justin Hearn was eventually shot by Deputy Nicholas Lapetina, after he started going the wrong way on the road, speeding towards the deputy who had gotten out of his car to help a victim.

Hearn is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

“It was scary. It was traumatizing,” said Devin Andrews, who caught the whole ordeal on camera.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to multiple 911 calls of a Saturn sedan ramming into a Honda CRV, traveling west on I-270 toward US 62.

“The white SUV took off. He tried to go down and get away from the car. The car just kept on chasing him and hitting him,” said witness Eric Burris. “There was smoke everywhere, pieces of cars falling off.”

Deputies tried to stop the sedan, but Hearn turned around going the wrong way. That’s when Deputy Lapetina fired his gun, striking Hearn in the upper body.

He still wouldn’t surrender, forcing deputies to use a Taser on him.

“You think that the one or two Tasers and you should be done. This gentleman was not done,” said witness Tiffany Castro. “He was probably Tased at least four times and still going head-strong.”

Castro was one of the many witnesses who called 911. She said she’s glad she did.

“In our eyes that night and still to this day, I think he would’ve killed him,” she said. “This would have gone on until he just killed him.”

Investigators said they still don’t know why Hearn went into a rage on the highway. Detectives do not believe the two drivers knew each other.

“What can somebody do for you to ram into them so hard, mess up your car and almost total it?” said Andrews.