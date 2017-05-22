Nelsonville parents convicted of severely injuring baby girl arrested in Franklin County

Kayla Ann Fannon, 26, and Samuel A. Thompson, 31, both of Nelsonville, Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An Athens County couple wanted for child abuse was arrested Monday at a Columbus area hotel.

Kayla Fannon and Samuel Thompson failed to appear for court on the fifth day of their trial for endangering children and permitting child abuse on May 12, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Fannon and Thompson were caught Monday at the Budget Inn Motel in Lockbourne. The capture was based on a tip provided to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fannon and Thompson were charged after their infant child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in March of 2014 with more than 25 broken bones to her ribs, legs, fingers, arms, toes, and shoulders. The child also had multiple skull fractures in various stages of healing as well as a significant brain injury.

The child was placed into protective custody and eventually adopted by her foster parents. Court documents say the child has “shown significant progress over the last two and a half years.”

The pair will have a hearing in Franklin County before being returned to Athens County.

