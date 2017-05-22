Ohio State Police deem threat of violence on campus ‘non credible’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have determined that a threat of violence against the Ohio State Campus not to be credible.

According to a notice from the Ohio State University Department of Public Safety, the Columbus Division of Police received a notice that suspects made a number of unsubstantiated threats including a statement that they would “shoot up campus” and indicated bombs were placed in duffel bags with one located at the main entrance of a library. University Police responded and located an unidentified bag in the area of Ohio State’s 18th Avenue Library.

Police evacuated the library while the bag was investigated, but later cleared the bag.

After investigating, police cleared all areas and determined the threat not to be credible.

University Police will remain visible throughout campus.

