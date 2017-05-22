Olentangy Orange HS band performs with Papa Roach at Rock On The Range

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Olentangy Orange High School band got to be serious rock stars this past weekend when they performed with Papa Roach at Rock On The Range.

According to Alternative Press.com the Marching Pioneers were called to the stage to help perform Papa Roach’s “Born for Greatness” song.

*WARNING* — Video has language that some might consider offensive

Videos posted to YouTube, show the band marching on stage as people cheer and crowd surf.

Papa Roach performed Saturday during the three day rockfest. Rock On The Range ended Sunday.