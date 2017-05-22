OSU library evacuated due to suspicious letter investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An area of the Thompson Library at Ohio State was evacuated Monday afternoon while officials investigate a suspicious letter.

According to OSU police, the area was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The suspicious letter is not believed to be related to a threat made against the campus earlier in the day. Police say they determined that threat to be ‘non-credible.’

.@OSUPolice and @ColsFire investigating suspicious letter at Thompson Library. Small area evacuated out of an abundance of caution. (1/2) — OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) May 22, 2017

The current evacuation is not believed to be related today’s earlier incident. Police are investigating, safety #1 priority. (2/2) — OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) May 22, 2017

