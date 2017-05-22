Pennsylvania woman makes dress from Starburst candy wrappers

By Published:
Photo: Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer Facebook

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman has made a dress from more than 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers given to her by her high school sweetheart-turned-husband.

Emily Seilhamer is an artist and upcycler – meaning she recycles items by creating new things out of them.

The Mount Joy Township woman posted a picture of her dress last week on her Facebook page, Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer.

Seilhamer met her husband, Malachi, when he offered her a pack of Starburst, his favorite candy. He kept giving her the candies and once she told him she wanted to make a dress, he started bringing her wrappers, which she divided by their bright colors.

Seilhamer tells WPMT-TV that “anyone’s an artist if they’re willing to try.”

No cavities resulted from the making of this dress.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s