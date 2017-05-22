Pickerington North’s Grube completes 12th varsity season for the Panthers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Abby Grube is a senior tri-sport athlete at Pickerington North High School, and she is embracing her final season of track & field. This season has earned Grube a 12th varsity letter.

The Panther Athletic Department has not seen an athlete earn 12 varsity letters since former Buckeye and now Minnesota Viking offensive lineman Pat Elflein accomplished the achievement at Pickerington North in 2012.

“I’ve learned so many life lessons that I don’t think I could’ve ever learned without doing sports,” said Grube.

Over the past four years, Grube has lettered in cross country, reached it to the State Tournament in swimming, and participated in multiple events in track & field.

Grube chuckled and said, “I was worried, but I managed to balance it all.”

“Those people like Abby, they don’t miss very much, they seem to be a juggler and can keep all the balls in the air,” said Pickerington North track & field coach Jim Langenderfer.

Grube’s ability to compete in multiple sports runs in her family. Her mom was a swimmer, and her dad ran both cross country and track.

“You could say it was in my blood..it was really up to us, they never tried to push us either way, they just wanted to be involved in something,” said Grube.

Langenderfer added, “You can identify it right away, somebody that sets goals, has aspirations, and they’re not afraid to work, and that’s always been Abby.”

Grube appreciates the fact her coaches have always been understanding and never pressured her to focus on one sport.

“They know I am dedicated to multiple sports, and they know that during my off-season, I really don’t have an off-season, I’m going to be with other teams,” said Grube.

And the relationships she has built with those teams that she will cherish after graduation.

“The people I run with still today are my best friends, and have been through it with me all,” said Grube.

 

