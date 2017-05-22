Police department names new K-9 after Patriots’ Gronkowski

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski yells to the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) – Gronk will soon be tracking down criminals, sniffing for drugs and acting as the furry face of a Massachusetts police department.

No, not New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

This Gronk is the Athol Police Department’s new dog. The year-old German shepherd is undergoing a 14-week training program.

Gronk’s namesake was first reported by the Athol Daily News.

Chief Russell Kleber said Gronk will be the department’s first K-9 officer in seven or eight years. He says he wanted to name the dog after a Boston sports figure and recalled that the real Gronk has a connection to town.

After attending a nearby charity event in February, the Patriots player stopped by an Athol Subway shop and ordered a footlong chicken, cheese and guacamole sandwich that the restaurant’s owner dubbed the Big Subkowski.

