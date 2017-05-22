Protesters march to Columbus City Hall

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protestors with the People’s Justice Project believe in Columbus city leadership, but they say they have yet to see the results of the faith they’ve invested in elected officials.

“I believe my city has the power and ability to lead, but I’m going to need someone in this this office to leader,” says Tammy Fournier-Alsaada of People’s Justice Project. “We can fix this problem.”

Fournier-Alsaada marched with about 100 others on Monday evening, walking in to Columbus City Hall before security denied access past the entrance.

A representative for Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther came down to listen to a letter protestors wrote to Mayor Ginther, but did not comment afterward. After the protest ended, following business hours, NBC4 was unable to contact spokespersons for the Mayor’s office.

