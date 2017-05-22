Sinkhole opens outside Pres. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen April 15, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A small sinkhole has opened on the road just outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the 4-foot-by-4-foot hole was discovered Monday in Palm Beach County just west of one the resort’s entrances. It is near a new water main and isn’t a threat to the president’s property in Palm Beach.

The president has spent seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago since taking office, but it is now closed for the summer. Trump is on a nine-day trip that began in the Middle East and will end in the Vatican City.

Trump bought the club for $10 million in 1985 and has spent tens of millions on improvements. Each of the 500 members pays $14,000 annually in dues. The initiation fee was recently doubled to $200,000.

