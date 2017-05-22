Southern California beach closed again due to great white shark sightings

By Published:

SAN CLEMENTE, CA (AP) – A section of Southern California coast closed during the weekend due to great white sharks was reopened Monday, only to be closed again.

The Orange County Register reports the latest closure of San Clemente beaches was ordered after a fisherman hooked a 12-foot shark (3.6-meter) from a pier and released it.

The beaches were closed Sunday when two dozen great whites were spotted, including one about 10 feet long.

Juvenile great whites, typically under 8 feet (2.4 meters), are common along Southern California, where they feed on small fish. As they get larger, white sharks start feeding on bigger marine mammals, a factor lifeguards use to consider closures.

Last month a woman was injured by a 10-foot (3.1-meter) white shark at San Onofre State Beach, south of San Clemente.

