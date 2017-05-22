Tampering charge against massacre victim’s brother tossed

Published:
James Manley (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) – A judge in Ohio has dismissed evidence tampering and vandalism charges against the brother of one of eight victims of an unsolved massacre.

Prosecutors asked for the dismissal Monday so they can take the case to a grand jury and keep additional evidence out of court.

The charges accused James Manley, of Peebles, of destroying a GPS tracking device.

Investigators trying to solve the slayings placed the device on Manley’s truck last month.

Manley turned himself in last week. He hasn’t been named a suspect in the killings.

His lawyer thinks investigators are trying to pressure Manley and wants to know what evidence prosecutors have.

Manley’s sister was among eight members of the Rhoden family shot near Piketon in April 2016. No arrests have been made in the slayings.

