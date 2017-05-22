Whitehall Police arrest man hauling large load of marijuana, oxycodone from Colorado

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) –Whitehall Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, at about 8:30pm, Sunday, officers stopped Craig Eric Newman, of Blacklick, driving a flatbed truck transporting horse bedding.

Police said a search of the bedding revealed, 90 packages of marijuana derivatives (known as Dab), 357 containers of raw marijuana (various weights), 21 packages of raw marijuana, 31 packages of marijuana fruit edibles, two packages of marijuana suckers, and 176 oxycodone pills.

Newman has been the subject of an ongoing police investigation involving Whitehall and an agency in Colorado.

Police said Newman spent 10 days purchasing recreational marijuana from over 100 Colorado dispensaries. He told officers he spent over $47,000 and was able to purchase over 350 ounces of marijuana to bring back to Franklin County to sell. He also hit “doctor shops” while in Colorado to obtain oxycodone to sell with the marijuana. When officers served a search warrant at his residence, they found a stolen .45 caliber Hi Point handgun, according to police.

Newman is not allowed to own firearms because of his criminal past. In 1984, he was convicted of Murder in Boonville, Indiana. In that case he shot a drug informant three times and then beat him in the head with a tire iron until he was dead, later dumping the body in a field. The court found that the crime was premeditated and sentenced Newman to 50 years in prison; however, he served only 14 years before being released, according to a 1984 news article.

“People think selling marijuana is no big deal, however marijuana drug sales are responsible for much of the violence in and around the Columbus area. Here is a perfect example of a violent felon, willing and able to kill, selling marijuana and oxycodone in our county and our city,” said Sgt. Dennis Allen of the Whitehall Police Drug Unit, “these candies are marketed towards children and were destined to end up in our school system.”

Newman has been charged with possession of oxycodone and more charges to include trafficking in drugs, receiving stolen property, and weapons under disability are expected to follow. Colorado may also charge him with transporting over state lines. He is currently in the Franklin County Jail.