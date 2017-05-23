After chilly start, May snaps back to normal

Columbus (WCMH) – When you think about how we started this month, it looked like it was going to be difficult to see our monthly average get back to normal. However, after a streak of more than a week of well above normal temps, we returned to normal again for the month, but a wet finish could stop our surge!

Below is a chart of our running average for the month of May vs. Normal.

Notice we actually were running above normal for the first 2 days of the month, and then took a huge dip.

At one point we were more than 6 degrees below normal, but the warmer temps the last week helped to boost us back to normal.

The problem is that with a generally wetter forecast for the last week of the month, we are going to struggle to stay at normal for temperatures and should close the month slightly cooler than normal.

Here is the forecast for the next 7 days compared to normal:

24th -1°

25th -5°

26th -2°

27th +2°

28th +5°

29th +2°

30th 0°

So far 2017 has featured some of the warmest months on record here in Central Ohio (data for Columbus):

January: 12th warmest

February: 1st warmest

March: 42nd warmest

April: 1st warmest

If we keep on track this month, it would be our coolest month this year vs. average:

We appear to be on track to fall just short of average this month around 62.2°, which would only be about 0.3° below normal, however it would be our first month below normal this year.

Also this would make it the 67th warmest May on record as well, or about the midway point of all May temperatures on record.

The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA shows a close of May with below normal temps, and the same pattern to start the 1st week of June:

This pattern shouldn’t hold for long, as the outlook for the 3 month period of Meteorological Summer (June-August) is for above normal temperatures for Ohio!

If you have any questions about climate, May, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave