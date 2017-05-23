COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As it turns out, Siri is not an Ohio State fan.

Asking your iPhone’s digital assistant “When did Michael Jordan retire?” brings up bad memories for Ohio State Buckeye fans.

“Ohio St. was subjugated by Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31, 2016; the final score was 31-0.”

Asking the question multiple times reveals multiple words that mean defeat. Trounced, pummeled, crushed and subjugated were all used.

Here’s the closest we’ve come to an explanation. A Clemson offensive lineman named Michael Jordan was injured during the Fiesta Bowl and left the game early. Siri appears to be mistaking the basketball legend’s retirement with the football player’s early exit from a game.