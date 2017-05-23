Authorities: Girl, 2, dead after man used ‘wrestling moves’

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Authorities say a 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom’s boyfriend injured the toddler using “wrestling moves.”

Authorities say one of the moves 24-year-old Richard Gamache Jr. of House Springs allegedly used involved picking up the girl and slamming her to the ground.

Jefferson County Sheriff David Marshak says the girl was hospitalized after having a seizure on May 16. She died three days later.

Gamache was charged Tuesday with abuse of a child resulting in death. His girlfriend, 19-year Cheyenne Cook, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The toddler’s name hasn’t been released.

Gamache is jailed on $500,000 bond.