Better Call Jackson gets answers about grocery store food waste

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s amazing when you realize, 40% of all food is wasted in this country, while 3 out of 10 children in Ohio will go to bed hungry tonight.

More people are becoming aware of food waste, including Harold Morley who contacted Better Call Jackson when he said he witnessed food waste at a supermarket in the Graceland area.

“I noticed they were throwing away hundreds of doughnuts and pastries into a large 50-gallon trash can, I thought it could be put to better use,” said Morley.

Coming up at 6, Mike Jackson asks Kroger what its stores are doing to combat food waste.